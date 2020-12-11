23 advisers to ministers & junior ministers to share €2million in annual salaries

The government’s set to spend €2 million a year on 23 advisers to ministers and junior ministers.

Eight of the media and political advisers are on salaries of over €100,000 annually according to details published of salaries paid to those aiding 13 ministers & ministers of state.

In total, they are employing 23 advisers, whose yearly wages range from nearly €68,000 to over €101,000.

Eight are being paid €101,114, including former journalists Paul Melia, Chris Donoghue, and Susan Mitchell.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has three advisers, who are all paid between €87,000 and just over €101,000.

Both of Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe’s two advisers are paid €101,114.

Carlow & Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan, who’s the Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, previously told KCLR that he needs the extra expert advice – more on that here.