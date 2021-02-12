Covid-19 latest: 23 more deaths, 921 new cases, 30 in Carlow & Kilkenny

23 more Covid-related deaths and 921 new cases have been reported by NPHET with 30 of them local.

Carlow’s recorded 19 more positive test results with the 14-day incidence rate rising again by 10 to 402 per 100,000 population.

Kilkenny’s infection rate has also risen slightly to 132 after 11 new cases.

Ireland is on track to reach 100 cases of Covid-19 a day by the middle of March according to the Chair of NPHETs modelling group.

That might allow the government to consider easing some of the restrictions currently in place.

Professor Philip Nolan says we need to keep our shoulders to the wheel for the next six weeks to reduce the numbers.