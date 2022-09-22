23 more people from Carlow and Kilkenny have applied to the new contact preference register since July

23 more locals have now applied to the new contact preference register since July.

It’s after landmark legislation on birth information and tracing came into effect in recent months.

The Birth Information and Tracing Act 2022 took effect at the start of July giving legal entitlement to full and unrestricted access to birth certificates and other information for those who were adopted, had their birth illegally registered, or have questions in relation to their origins.

The new law also establishes a Contact Preference Register to which applications can be made by those wishing to make contact, to request privacy, or to seek or share information with a relative.

That register is operated by the Adoption Authority of Ireland and up to the end of July 13 local adoptees had applied – six from Carlow and seven from Kilkenny.

Latest figures released today show that another 10 people in Carlow have since applied and 13 more in Kilkenny.

Three other applications have come from relatives -one in Carlow and Two in Kilkenny.

More than 16,000 have registered in total since the legislation was enacted.