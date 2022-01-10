23,909 new cases confirmed with 1,063 Covid-19 patients in hospital

23,909 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

1,063 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 89 are in ICU.

45 patients with Covid are being treated at St Luke’s General Hospital according to the latest figures but there were none in the local ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: ”It is essential for everyone to protect themselves and others from infection. Every small action to limit the spread of this disease is vital, as we continue to experience a large volume of patients in hospital, up a third on this time last week.”