KCLR News
Good news for 24 Carlow and Kilkenny schools with expansion of DEIS scheme
14 primary schools in Carlow and 10 in Kilkenny included in €32m investment
24 local schools have been awarded Deis status today.
The Education Minister’s announcing a €32m investment that will bring 310 schools around the country into the ‘Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools’ scheme.
It allows students from disadvantaged backgrounds to get valuable extra resources.
Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says this is a big win for the schools and students involved with funding for hot meals just one of the extras they will now be getting.
Today’s expansion of the programme included 13 primary schools in Carlow and nine in Kilkenny.
St Mary’s Academy CBS in Carlow and the Community School in Castlecomer are the local secondary schools to be included.
The full list of local primary schools is:
|ST PATRICKS N S
|Rathvilly
|Co. Carlow
|S N FHOIRTCHEIRN/FHININ
|Myshall
|Bagenalstown
|S N PHADRAIG NAOFA
|The Course
|Tullow
|SCOIL NAIS IOSEF NAOFA
|St. Joseph’s Road
|Co. Carlow
|ST BRIDGETS MONASTERY BOYS SENIOR SCHOOL
|Muinebheag
|Co. Carlow
|S N MUIRE LOURDES
|Mill Street
|Tullow
|ST COLUMBAS N S
|Dublin Road
|Tullow
|BISHOP FOLEY MEMORIAL SCHOOL BOYS SNR SCH
|Station Road
|Co. Carlow
|QUEEN OF UNIVERSE N S
|Long Range
|Muinebeagh
|S N MUIRE GAN SMAL
|Green Lane
|Carlow
|S N Naomh Fhiach
|Killeshin Road
|Graiguecullen
|HOLY FAMILY B N S
|Askea
|Tullow Road
|Holy Family Girls N S
|Askea
|Co. Carlow
|SCOIL LACHTAIN
|Freshford
|Co. Kilkenny
|ST PATRICKS NS
|Boneyarrow
|Clogh
|S N NAOMH CHIARAIN
|Rathdowney Road
|Johnstown
|SCOIL MHICHIL NAOFA
|CROSSPATRICK
|CO KILKENNY (VIA THURLES)
|Scoil an Chroí Ró-Naofa
|Urlingford
|Co Kilkenny
|Scoil Mhuire
|Mooncoin
|Co. Kilkenny
|PRESENTATION CONVENT NATIONAL SCHOOL
|Kilkenny Street
|Castlecomer
|S N CAISLEAN AN CUMAIR
|Donaguile
|Castlecomer
|ST JOHNS INFANTS N S
|Michael Street
|Kilkenny