Good news for 24 Carlow and Kilkenny schools with expansion of DEIS scheme

14 primary schools in Carlow and 10 in Kilkenny included in €32m investment

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 09/03/2022

24 local schools have been awarded Deis status today.

The Education Minister’s announcing a €32m investment that will bring 310 schools around the country into the ‘Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools’ scheme.

It allows students from disadvantaged backgrounds to get valuable extra resources.

Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says this is a big win for the schools and students involved with funding for hot meals just one of the extras they will now be getting.

Today’s expansion of the programme included 13 primary schools in Carlow and nine in Kilkenny.

St Mary’s Academy CBS in Carlow and the Community School in Castlecomer are the local secondary schools to be included.

The full list of local primary schools is:

ST PATRICKS N S Rathvilly Co. Carlow
S N FHOIRTCHEIRN/FHININ Myshall Bagenalstown
S N PHADRAIG NAOFA The Course Tullow
SCOIL NAIS IOSEF NAOFA St. Joseph’s Road Co. Carlow
ST BRIDGETS MONASTERY BOYS SENIOR SCHOOL Muinebheag Co. Carlow
S N MUIRE LOURDES Mill Street Tullow
ST COLUMBAS N S Dublin Road Tullow
BISHOP FOLEY MEMORIAL SCHOOL BOYS SNR SCH Station Road Co. Carlow
QUEEN OF UNIVERSE N S Long Range Muinebeagh
S N MUIRE GAN SMAL Green Lane Carlow
S N Naomh Fhiach Killeshin Road Graiguecullen
HOLY FAMILY B N S Askea Tullow Road
Holy Family Girls N S Askea Co. Carlow
SCOIL LACHTAIN Freshford Co. Kilkenny
ST PATRICKS NS Boneyarrow Clogh
S N NAOMH CHIARAIN Rathdowney Road Johnstown
SCOIL MHICHIL NAOFA CROSSPATRICK CO KILKENNY (VIA THURLES)
Scoil an Chroí Ró-Naofa Urlingford Co Kilkenny
Scoil Mhuire Mooncoin Co. Kilkenny
PRESENTATION CONVENT NATIONAL SCHOOL Kilkenny Street Castlecomer
S N CAISLEAN AN CUMAIR Donaguile Castlecomer
ST JOHNS INFANTS N S Michael Street Kilkenny
