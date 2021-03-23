Covid-19 latest: 24 more deaths, 371 new cases, with 10-or-less in Carlow & Kilkenny

There has been 24 more coronavirus-related deaths and 371 new Covid-19 cases, with 10-or-less local to Carlow and Kilkenny.

Carlow’s had six positive test results and still has the 7th highest rate of infection over the past fortnight with 177 cases per 100,000 people.

Kilkenny’s best in the country again after less than five new cases and a 14-day incidence rate of 38 per 100,000.

357 people are currently in hospital with the virus – a decrease of 2 since yesterday.

While 76 are in ICU – a drop of 5.