25 new jobs announced for the South East in €10million investment by Kargo

25 jobs have been announced for the South East.

Private advertising technology company Kargo is to set up its first European R&D hub in Waterford city in a €10million investment.

Over the next three years, positions will be created in the area of data science and software engineering (details here).

The New York headquartered company already employs about 500 people across eleven global sites and speaking of this latest development, Chief Technology Officer, Kartal Goksel, says “Kargo is thrilled to be branching out into new technologies and our focus on R&D efforts is a top priority that will help meet the challenges ahead”.

Adding “Waterford has demonstrated the skills and has built a reputation for talent in our community, and we are happy to be investing in key resources for continued expansion”.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney TD notes “I am really pleased to hear that Kargo have announced plans to open their European R&D Hub in Waterford. This investment of €10m includes the creation of 25 highly skilled data science jobs over the next three years. The new facility will provide a Hub for exciting new innovations in technology to be undertaken. The announcement will also create will be a welcome boost to the South East, and the Government is hugely supportive of all regional investment. Best of luck to all at Kargo and congratulations on the new Office.”

“This investment from Kargo is a big vote of confidence in the existing team and the south-east region,” said Mick O’ Brien, Senior Director of Engineering, Kargo, Waterford. “With a vibrant cluster of tech companies, a highly skilled talent pool and excellent programmes available from SETU, Kargo has recognised the fantastic opportunity available here and is making a key investment for the future.

While Mary Buckley, Interim CEO, IDA Ireland said: Kargo’s decision to choose Waterford as the location of its European R&D hub is really good news. The company is a welcome addition to the South East region’s growing Technology cluster. I’d like to wish Mick and his team every success with this new investment.”