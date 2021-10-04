25 new jobs for Kilkenny as Nua Healthcare creates 300 roles across the country

Kilkenny is to get a share of 300 new jobs being created nationwide.

The care support roles have been announced by Nua Healthcare Services which already employs more than 1,800 people.

There’s 25 positions for Kilkenny but none for Carlow in this announcement today.

The company provides private sector intellectual disability and mental health services and is also looking to hire workers in other sectors.

Chief Operating Officer with Nua Healthcare Services, Shane Kenny says the jobs will start being rolled out across Ireland this year.