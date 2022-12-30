2,500 premises in south Kilkenny will soon be able to order high-speed broadband

There’s good news for communities in South Kilkenny today (Friday), with the announcment by National Broadband Ireland that high-speed broadband is on the way to the area.

2,542 homes, businesses, farms and schools are set to benefit from the internet upgrade, which will see minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second being delivered by NBI.

The broadband is being rolled out under the Waterford deployment area, as part of a €72 million investment.

Around 19,000 premises across Co Kilkenny are included in the State’s Intervention Area for high-speed internet, of which almost 6,800 already have access.

The news has been welcomed by local councillor Pat Dunphy, saying to KCLR News “We have seen the NBI working quite a lot in the area over the past number of months, setting up the line etc. They’re making a lot of progress and it has to be welcomed. Broadband is so important nowadays, and will be even more important in the future as time goes on.”