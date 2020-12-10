Covid-19 latest: 26 new cases in Carlow & Kilkenny, 310 nationally with 15 more deaths.

26 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Carlow and Kilkenny.

310 more people have tested positive in Ireland according to NPHET, who say that’s about as far down as daily case numbers will go.

The public health crisis committee says the outbreak in Ireland has stabilised.

15 more patients are confirmed to have died.

11 of the new cases are in Carlow with another 15 reported in Kilkenny.

Despite the 15 new cases, Kilkenny’s 14-day incidence rate has come down from 191 to 175 per 100,000 population but is still only second to the figures for Donegal.

The 11 new cases in Carlow see it’s fortnightly infection rate climbing from 121 to 135 per 100,000 which put it fourth worst in the country.