Matt interviewed Minister Charlie McConalogue about his visit to a Laois Tillage farm last Tuesday. The Minister was also asked about the Ash Dieback compensation scheme announced earlier this week.

Jim Bergin outlined the main aspects of Tirlán’s financial report for 2023.

Brendan Hickey, Kilkenny IFA chairman was on the programme to inform listeners of the public meeting next Monday evening with EU Parliament candidates at Gowran racecourse.

Eric Driver delivered a sheep price report and Michael Lynch discussed trends in livestock prices over the past week.