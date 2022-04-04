26-year-old arrested after man suffers multiple stab wounds in Tullow assault

A man suffered multiple stab wounds at a house in Tullow in the early hours of this morning.

Carlow Gardai have confirmed that they were called to a report of an assault in St Patrick’s Park at 3-AM.

They found a man who had apparent stab wounds to the face, hands, and body.

He was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where his condition is described as stable.

When Gardai arrived at the scene they did see someone fleeing who they say made good his escape.

However, follow-up searches have resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old man.

He’s currently being questioned at Carlow Garda Station.

Anyone with any information on this incident is being asked to come forward.