27 new local cases of Covid-19 confirmed

27 new cases of Covid-19 are being reported locally this evening.

Kilkenny is the third-worst hit county in the entire country, with 22 new cases.

It’s beaten only by Dublin and Donegal, which have 76 and 27 new cases respectively.

Meanwhile, Carlow has recorded 5 new cases among the 242 that have been confirmed nationwide this evening.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours.