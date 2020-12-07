KCLR NewsNews & Sport
27 new local cases of Covid-19 confirmed
Kilkenny has reported 22 new positive test results, while Carlow has reported 5.
27 new cases of Covid-19 are being reported locally this evening.
Kilkenny is the third-worst hit county in the entire country, with 22 new cases.
It’s beaten only by Dublin and Donegal, which have 76 and 27 new cases respectively.
Meanwhile, Carlow has recorded 5 new cases among the 242 that have been confirmed nationwide this evening.
There have been no new Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours.