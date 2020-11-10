270 new Covid cases confirmed, including up to 12 across Carlow and Kilkenny

Up to 12 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed locally this evening.

The latest figures from NPHET show that 270 people have tested positive nationwide- 8 of those in Kilkenny and less than 5 in Carlow.

16 new Covid related- deaths have also been reported today. Of those, 14 occurred in November, 1 in October and 1 remains under investigation.

The death toll in the Republic of Ireland now stands at 1,963, while there have been 65,889 cases reported.