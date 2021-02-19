Covid-19 latest: 28 more deaths, 763 new cases, 10-or-less in Carlow & Kilkenny

Another 28 people have died with Covid-19, and there are 763 new cases with 10 or less in Carlow and Kilkenny.

One of the people who died is just 32 years old.

Kilkenny’s had 6 new cases and the 14-day infection rate is now down to 93 after dipping below 100 per 100,000 for the first time in 2021 yesterday.

There’s been less than 5 new cases in Carlow where the infection rate’s down to 239 – below the national average of 247 per 100,000.

There are 754 people in hospital with the virus, which includes 151 in intensive care.