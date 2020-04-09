28 new Irish deaths & 3 new COVID-19 cases in Carlow Kilkenny

A further 28 people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland bringing the overall death toll to 267.

The latest figures for Carlow Kilkenny have also been updated and stand now at 106 confirmed cases.

There been 2 new postive tests in KIlkenny, to bring the number to 90, and one more case making it 16 in Carlow.

500 more cases of the coronavirus have also been diagnosed across the Republic, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,574.