28 waiting on a bed at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny with covid numbers climbing again

The numbers on trolleys at St Luke’s hospital have started to climb again.

Last Monday saw a weekly high of 42 people waiting on a bed at the general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny but that had dropped back to single figures by Friday.

However it seems the numbers have soared again over the weekend with 28 on trolleys this morning according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

22 are in the local emergency dept with six on other wards.

The number of covid cases has also been climbing in recent weeks.

There are 18 confirmed cases according to the HSE’s lastest report with another 13 suspected cases.