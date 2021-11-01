2,855 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed with 515 coronavirus patients in hospital

2,855 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed this evening

515 patients are being treated for the virus in hospital – 10 of those in St Luke’s in Kilkenny.

91 are in ICU – three of those locally.

Meanwhile, teachers say contact tracing must be reintroduced in primary schools.

Routine contact tracing for under 12s was scrapped at the end of September.

However, Covid cases among young children have been rising in recent weeks.

Kilkenny principal Joe McKeown, the President of the Irish National Teachers Organisation, says the lack of tracing is causing major issues.

He is also calling for masks to be brought in for primary schools.