COVID-19 latest: 29 new local cases confirmed, with 38 new Irish deaths

29 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported locally.

The latest figures show 20 more cases in Kilkenny – there are now 164 in the county.

Carlow’s numbers went up 9 to 53.

It means there are now 271 people who have tested positive for the coronaviris between the two counties.

Last night a further 38 people were confirmed to have died from Covid-19 in the Republic.

657 new cases were confirmed nationally, along with 411 back from a German lab.

It now brings the Irish death toll to 444 & the number of confirmed cases stands at 12,547.