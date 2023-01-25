KCLR News

Two-car crash causing delays on Kilkenny Ring Road

Gardai have confirmed it's a minor incident with no serious injuries

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle25/01/2023
Image Carlow County Fire & Rescue Services

There’s been a crash on the ring road in Kilkenny city on Wednesday evening.

The two car-crash happened between the Dublin road roundabout and the Hebron Road Roundabout.

Emergency services are on the scene but Gardai have confirmed it’s a minor incident with no serious injuries.

There is some traffic disruption as a result so drivers should slow down and take extra care, and expect delays.

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle25/01/2023