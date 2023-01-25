KCLR News
Two-car crash causing delays on Kilkenny Ring Road
Gardai have confirmed it's a minor incident with no serious injuries
There’s been a crash on the ring road in Kilkenny city on Wednesday evening.
The two car-crash happened between the Dublin road roundabout and the Hebron Road Roundabout.
Emergency services are on the scene but Gardai have confirmed it’s a minor incident with no serious injuries.
There is some traffic disruption as a result so drivers should slow down and take extra care, and expect delays.