Two men suspected of setting car on fire outside Tullow home

A car was set on fire in the driveway of a home in Tullow in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two men were seen leaving the scene in Bramble Court in the town shortly after 2am on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the incident.

But Garda Lisa Mullins says they’re looking for your help identifying those involved and are asking for anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area or who might have dashcam or doorbell footage from the time to contact them.