3 arrested as Gardaí in Kilkenny find drugs in car boot
Two men and a woman are being questioned
Three people have been arrested in Kilkenny following a drugs seizure in the city.
Gardaí on patrol pulled over a car following suspicious activity in the early hours of this morning and cannabis worth around €1600 was found in the boot.
Three occupants – a woman and a man aged in their twenties and a man in his teens were arrested and taken to Kilkenny Garda station for questioning.
Investigations are continuing.