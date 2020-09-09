Covid-19 latest: 3 new deaths, 84 new cases but none in Carlow-Kilkenny

There are three more deaths and another 84 cases of Covid-19 in the Republic but none locally.

51 cases are in Dublin, with the rate of the virus growing by 5 per cent a day in the capital.

Today’s remaining cases are spread across 11 other counties but Carlow and Kilkenny are not listed among the places affected.

The reproduction number for the virus in Ireland is close to 1, and 1.4 in Dublin alone.

Professor Philip Nolan, who leads NPHET’s modelling group, says there’s been a big increase in the number of older people getting the virus.