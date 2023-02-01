3 taken to hospital after car ends up in field in a crash on N80 in Co Carlow

Three people have been taken to hospital after their car ended up in a field after a crash on the on the N80 in Co Carlow this afternoon.

The two-car crash happened at around 1.05pm near the Fighting Cocks.

Two cars clipped each other at Temple Peter Graveyard with one going off the road and into a field.

Gardai say only minor injuries have been reported.

However the driver and two passengers of one car have been taken to hospital by ambulance.

The road was closed for two hours but has re-opened at about 3.15pm after a clean-up of the debris at the scene.