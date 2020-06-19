Covid-19 latest: Three new locals cases & two more deaths in Ireland

Three new local cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed and a further 2 people have died with the coronavirus in Ireland.

Latest Department of Health figures show 13 new confirmed cases of the virus have also been diagnosed.

Two of the new cases are in Carlow bringing the county’s total to 173.

One more positive test result has been recorded in Kilkenny making the figure so far 351 – the twocounty total at this stage is 524.

The Covid-19 death toll here has risen to 1,714 following confirmation of two further deaths linked to the virus.

The