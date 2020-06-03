Covid-19 latest: 3 more deaths & 1 new local case confirmed

There was one new Covid-19 case confirmed locally as another three people are reported to have died with the coronavirus in Ireland.

The one new case in Kilkenny was among 47 more cases confirmed nationwide.

It brings the death toll in the republic to 1,659, while there have been 25,111 confirmed cases.

339 of those cases are in Kilkenny with the one extra case confirmed.

The figure of 166 in Carlow is unchanged since Monday, making the two-county total now 505 positive test results so far.