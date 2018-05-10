3 years on a Carlow ‘soup kitchen’ is feeding up to 100 people a day

The founder of a Graiguecullen soup kitchen set up to feed local people in need says its services are still very much in demand.

80 to 100 people a day flock to St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen which is three years open today.

It’s manned by about 25 volunteers across its five-day week while ingredients are donated from the Food Hub in Dublin.

Anybody can enjoy a meal there while donations are encouraged from those who can afford it.

Fr John Dunphy, who was the driving force behind the enterprise told KCLR Live that in one way its sad that the demand is still there for it but he says its been going very well.

Fr Dunphy added that they have had huge support from volunteers and donations to keep the service open and running.