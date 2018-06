145 children will arrive from Chernobyl today with 30 of them due to begin a month long holiday locally.

Members of Kilkenny Chernobyl Outreach Group will be at Shannon Airport this afternoon to welcome them for their summer rest and recuperation holiday.

Jim Kavanagh has been fundraising for the trips since the mid 1990s – he’s been telling KCLR News they can’t wait to meet up with the visitors.