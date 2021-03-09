Covid-19 latest: 30 more deaths, 311 new cases, up to 8 in Carlow & Kilkenny

30 more Covid-related deaths are being reported with 311 new Covid-19 cases – and up to eight of those in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Less than five new cases have been found in either of the two local counties.

Carlow’s 14 day incidence rate is continuing to drop and now sits on 149 per 100,000 with the national average on 161.

Kilkenny’s unchanged at 52 per 100,000 which is again the lowest in the country.