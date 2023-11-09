30 patients at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny waiting on a bed today

St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has seen an increase in its trolley figures in recent days.

There are now 30 people on trolleys at the local facility, 19 of them in the emergency department with 11 on other wards according to this morning’s figures from the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation.

They’re among 528 people waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today, 388 in EDs with 140 on wards.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 106 patients on trolleys.

That’s followed by 59 at Cork University Hospital, and 47 at University Hospital Galway.