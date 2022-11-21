KCLR News
3,000 homes and businesses affected by power cuts in Kilkenny city & Ballyragget
ESB Networks estimate that the lights will back on in both areas before 9.15pm.
More than 3,000 homes and businesses in Kilkenny city and across the north of the county have no electricity this evening. (Monday)
There are faults registered by ESB Networks for Talbots Inch affecting on the western side of the city and another in Ballyragget.
It’s estimated that they’ll have the lights back on by in both areas before 9.15pm.