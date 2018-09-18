300,000 visitors are expected at the National Ploughing Championships

The 2018 Ploughing Championships are underway in Screggan in Co Offaly.

Organisers are expecting around 300,000 visitors over the next three days.

The ploughing competitions have already started this morning but the event also features everything from cooking demonstrations, to farm machinery to fashion.

KCLR farming correspondent Matt O Keeffe is there and says its all looking good so far.

Weather-wise today is looking like being the best of the three days at the Screggan site.

But Alan O Reilly of Carlowweather.com says with a storm forecast to hit tomorrow is not looking good.