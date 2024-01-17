KCLR NewsNews & Sport
32 new homes on track for Carlow town
A range of one to three beds will be available
Carlow town’s on track for 32 new homes.
Conditional permission’s been granted to Woodlawn Developments for the demolition of two-storey industrial buildings at Montgomery Street and Andy Murphy Road.
A range of housing units will then be constructed including one to three bed duplex apartments and semi detached townhouses.
Added to that will be car parking with a new vehicular entrance, boundary treatments, bicycle storage provision and more.
