32 new homes on track for Carlow town

Carlow town’s on track for 32 new homes.

Conditional permission’s been granted to Woodlawn Developments for the demolition of two-storey industrial buildings at Montgomery Street and Andy Murphy Road.

A range of housing units will then be constructed including one to three bed duplex apartments and semi detached townhouses.

Added to that will be car parking with a new vehicular entrance, boundary treatments, bicycle storage provision and more.

See the full planning permission notice here