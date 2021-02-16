KCLR News
Covid-19 latest: 33 more deaths, 744 new cases, 21 in Carlow & Kilkenny
13 of the new cases are in Carlow & 8 positive test results in Kilkenny.
33 more Covid-related deaths have been announced by NPHET today after none were reported yesterday.
744 new cases have been notified over the past 24 hours with 21 in Carlow & Kilkenny.
13 of the new cases are in Carlow but the 14-day incidence rate has still fallen slightly to 339 per 100,000.
There’s been 8 positive test results in Kilkenny where the infection rate has lowered even further to 120 per 100,000.
861 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, with 159 in ICU.