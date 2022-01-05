34 confirmed covid cases at St Luke’s hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny

The number of confirmed covid cases at St Luke’s hospital has risen again to 34.

There is one patient with the virus in ICU at the local hospital.

It follows confirmation that services and visiting at St Luke’s are now being restricted.

The HSE has told all hospitals to cancel non-urgent care for now and all routine elective surgery and day service procedures at St Luke’s have been postponed for the next 4 weeks – apart from urgent emergency cases.

All Outpatient clinics will remain closed this week apart from Oncology and Antenatal clinics and patients will be notified accordingly.

And visiting has been suspended except for patients in Maternity and Paediatrics and on compassionate grounds.