34 covid cases and 34 on trolleys at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny

1,081 Covid patients are in hospital today – the highest figure in over a year.

It’s an increase of 34 from Tuesday – 44 patients are in intensive care with the virus – up two from yesterday.

Two weeks ago, only 653 Covid patients were in hospital.

The total at St Luke’s Hospital hasn’t increased today – it’s steady at 34 despite nine new cases being confirmed at the hospital yesterday.

There is one covid patient in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile the trolley situation has eased slightly but there are still 34 patients waiting on a bed today.

24 of them are in the Emergency Department.