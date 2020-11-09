350 families in the developing world helped in 2019 by people in Carlow & Kilkenny through Trócaire campaign

Trócaire’s thanking local people who between them helped provide for 350 families in the developing world.

This was done through their support of the 2019 Gifts of Love Christmas campaign.

Almost €7,000 came from those in Kilkenny, assisting 250 families, with a further €3,000 from Carlow helping a further 100.

Monies were used to provide clean water, essential tools, livestock & help with education.

This year the development agency has two new items aimed at helping with the response to the Covid-19 crisis. The quarantine care kit will provide families in quarantine or self-isolation with all the supplies they need for two weeks while a crisis resilience kit will supply essential items including shelter, blankets & solar lamps to help many survive multiple crises this Christmas.

The campaign has seen almost 1,000,000 gifts sold across Ireland since 2000 with €38,000,000 raised for the long-term work supporting families affected by the causes of poverty.

There are 17 gifts to choose from, including chicks, beehives and solar lamps, ranging from €5 to €1,000. For more see here