35,000 AstraZeneca doses to arrive in Ireland next week

Ireland will receive 35,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine next week.

It’s unknown what day the delivery will be made, while the inoculation has been described as a ‘gamechanger’ numerous times by Government as it can be stored in regular fridges.

Latest figures show, more than 40,000 people have now received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna inoculations.

Head of the vaccination task force Profess Brian MacCraith says more people will benefit from this delivery.

Hospitals

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals has fallen to its lowest point since January 9th, with 1,418 people on wards.

It’s a 7% decrease on yesterday’s total, while it’s down 22% on last Tuesday.

Figures show last night there were 206 patients were in ICU with the disease.

After two new admissions, there were 28 patients at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny being treated for the virus last night, four in the intensive care unit. There are no further suspected cases.

University Hospital Waterford still has the highest number of patients in the country, but figures there are down to 98 following the latest two admissions. Eight people are in ICU and two others are thought to have the virus.

The facility has one critical care bed available, there are none at St Luke’s.