Covid-19 latest: Carlow & Kilkenny among counties with 357 new cases as Health Minister goes for Covid test

There’s been 357 new cases over Covid-19 confirmed on Tuesday and the Cabinet Minister are going to have to restrict their movements after the news that the Health Minister is gone to be tested himself.

Carlow and Kilkenny have just low numbers of cases but Cork is the only county where no cases are being reported in the latest figures.

Dublin has 218 new cases and three new deaths have also been recorded.

Cabinet ministers are to restrict their movements and the Dail was suspended after the Health Minister began to feel unwell on Tuesday afternoon.

Stephen Donnelly is to contact his GP to begin the process of being tested for Covid-19.

The Dáil is to resume this evening (Tuesday) with Junior Ministers filling in for their senior counterparts who will have to work from home until the result of Minister Donnelly’s test.