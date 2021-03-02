KCLR News
Covid-19 latest: lowest number of new cases since December at 359 with 4-or-less in Carlow and none in Kilkenny
14 additional deaths have also been recorded.
359 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed – the lowest daily figure since mid-December.
Less than five local cases have been reported in Carlow today with none in Kilkenny
14 additional deaths have also been recorded.
There are 498 people with the disease in hospital, of which 116 are in ICU.
Ireland’s 14 day incidence rate is now 201 cases per 100,000 people.