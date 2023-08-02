360 thousand euro worth of cannabis seized in Kildare

Gardaí in Kildare have arrested one person and seized 360 thousand euro worth of cannabis.

A car failed to stop when asked to by officers in the Curragh at about three o’clock yesterday.

It was later found abandoned on the plains, with 18 kilograms of cannabis inside.

Follow-up searches took place by multiple squads, including the Armed Support Unit and Air Support Unit.

A woman in her late teens was arrested in connection with the investigation.