3,726 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as Govt look to extend emergency powers

3,726 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed this evening – the highest number since the 14th of January.

The 14-day incidence stands at 695 per 100,000, an increase of 18% on last week

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed the bad news in the Dáil during a debate on the extension of emergency Government Covid powers.

That includes mask wearing, hospitality rules and the ability to restrict the movement of people.

Minister Donnelly says the extension of the powers is crucial given the current ongoing situation.