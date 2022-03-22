37 covid cases at St Luke’s hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny as doctors warn latest surge is putting pressure on the system

The Irish College of GP’s has warned today that the current surge of Covid infections is putting significant pressure on hospitals and doctors.

Nearly 64,000 cases were reported over the four day bank holiday weekend

And latest HSE figures show there are around 1,300 patients in hospital with the virus.

The number of cases at St Luke’s hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny is now at 37.

5 new cases were confirmed there yesterday.

None of the patients that have tested positive for the virus at the local hospital are in ICU.

The government says there are no plans to reintroduce restrictions despite the rising figures.