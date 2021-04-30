Covid-19 latest: 4 deaths, 545 cases, with up to 8 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There’s been four more Covid-related deaths announced with 545 new cases of the virus and up to eight of those local.

After less than five new cases in the past 24 hours Kilkenny continues to have the second best infection rate behind Kerry.

The 14-day incidence rate is 24 per 100,000.

Carlow’s also had a max of four more cases and the fortnightly infection rate of 84 per 100,000 is 12th best in the country

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste says there isn’t scientific advice to say why hotels will be allowed to serve food indoors but pubs and restaurants won’t.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland has said it’s frustrated and confused by the decision of government.

They say it’s an attempt to divide the hospitality industry when it re-opens.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the decision was a practical consideration for hotels and it was based on NPHET advice.