Covid-19 latest: 4 new cases in Kilkenny as 24 new Irish deaths reported

There are now 425 cases of Covid-19 that have been diagnosed in Carlow Kilkenny after four new cases were confirmed locally.

All four positive test results reported in the past 24 hours are in Kilkenny making the county’s total 284.

Carlow’s figures are unchanged at 141.

The Department of Health says there have been a further 24 deaths in Ireland due to Covid-19, while another 107 cases of the virus have also been confirmed nationwide.

It means the total death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,488.

There are also 23,242 total confirmed cases.