40% of all Carlow workers on state income supports

Two out of every five workers in Carlow are on social welfare or the PUP

Kerry, Donegal, Dublin, Louth, Wexford and Carlow all have more than 40% of their labour force claiming state income supports – according to Figures compiled by the Central Bank for the Irish Independent

Kilkenny has much more of it’s workforce still employed – It’s one of six counties – with Roscommon, Laois, Meath, Offaly and Cork – that have 30 per cent or less on government supports.

EO of Carlow Chambers Brian O’Farrell says the high numbers out of work reflect a high dependence on manufacturing which has been shut down but he’s told KCLR News that the news is still disappointing and little surprising.