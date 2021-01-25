KCLR News

40% of all Carlow workers on state income supports

Kilkenny has one of the highest levels of people still in work at over 70%

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 25/01/2021

Two out of every five workers in Carlow are on social welfare or the PUP

Kerry, Donegal, Dublin, Louth, Wexford and Carlow all have more than 40% of their labour force claiming state income supports – according to Figures compiled by the Central Bank for the Irish Independent

Kilkenny has much more of it’s workforce still employed – It’s one of six counties – with Roscommon, Laois, Meath, Offaly and Cork – that have 30 per cent or less on government supports.

EO of Carlow Chambers Brian O’Farrell says the high numbers out of work reflect a high dependence on manufacturing which has been shut down but he’s told KCLR News that the news is still disappointing and little surprising.

