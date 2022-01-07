40 patients with covid at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny

St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny had 40 patients with Covid last night.

It’s after five new cases were confirmed at the local facility in the 24 hours to 8pm.

But only one of them remains in the intensive care unit there.

Yesterday saw the highest daily figure for cases across the country since the pandemic began with 23 thousand 817.

NPHET meanwhile is not recommending any new restrictions but is also understood not to have recommended any changes to the close contact rules for the moment.