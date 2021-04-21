KCLR NewsNews & Sport
400 jobs lost as Carphone Warehouse closes its shops, including in Carlow and Kilkenny
Some staff will stay on for a few days for operational reasons
Carphone Warehouse has closed its shops in Ireland with a loss of around 400 jobs.
The shops in Carlow and Kilkenny have closed immediately along with around 80 more nationwide.
Some staff will be kept on by the company over the next couple of days for operational reasons.
The company says the closure is due to a change in consumer habits.
