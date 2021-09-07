400 Kilkenny children to be confirmed in mass ceremony at Nowlan Park on Thursday

400 young people will be confirmed at Kilkenny GAA headquarters later this week.

The Diocese of Ossory says it is going ahead with its planned group Confirmation at Nowlan Park.

It will be held at 6:30pm on Thursday evening for the four city parishes.

Each pupil can be joined by up to two parents or guardians and one sponsor.

Bishop for Kildare and Leighlin and apostolic administrator of Ossory Denis Nulty says less than 2,000 people are expected to be in attendance.

Bishop Nulty says there are no plans for a similar ceremony in Carlow even though one is going to be taking place at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise, which is also in his diocese.