Covid-19 latest: 403 new cases, with 5 in Carlow & Kilkenny and no new deaths

403 new cases of Covid-19 are being reported by NPHET with five local in Carlow and Kilkenny.

No cases were announced for Kilkenny, which is again the best county in the country with a 14-day incidence rate of 21 per 100,000.

Five new cases of the virus are being reported in Carlow with the infection rate rising to 67 per 100,000 which is still the 8th best in Ireland.

No further Covid-related deaths were reported in the Republic for Monday.